Dow drifts near one month low amid sustained selling pressure

The US stocks turned lower on Monday as soaring crude oil prices weighed on sentiments. Markets also eyed an industry-wide slowdown in AI development. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 152.09 points, or 0.29 percent, to 52,421.2. The Standard and Poor's 500 sank 37 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,619.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 146.62 points, or 0.56 percent, to 26,186.41. The crude oil prices extended their upward trajectory after Saudi Arabia shut down a strategic pipeline amid widening geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. WTI crude oil futures zoomed above $104 per barrel following hefty gains in last week. With this slide, Dow has drifted near one month low.

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