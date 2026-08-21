DPIIT signs MoU with PhonePe, Shell India to support startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with PhonePe and Shell India Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen support for DPIIT-recognised startups and promote innovation across key sectors of the economy. The partnerships are aimed at enhancing access to technology, digital infrastructure, mentorship, market opportunities and industry networks, while fostering a robust, inclusive and self-reliant startup ecosystem in the country. Under its collaboration with DPIIT, PhonePe will provide DPIIT-recognised startups with a range of benefits, including transaction credits through its Payment Gateway, access to the Indus AppStore, dedicated onboarding and support services, and opportunities for enhanced brand visibility. PhonePe will also conduct regular masterclasses and webinars on topics such as fintech, sales, go-to-market strategies and business scaling, enabling startups to strengthen their capabilities and accelerate growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News