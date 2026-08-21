Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchShanthi Gears ShareStocks to buyGold and Silver Price TodayAugmont Enterprise IPOJBM Auto ShareSamsung Galaxy S26 FE LaunchIBPS Registration 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DPIIT signs MoU with PhonePe, Shell India to support startups

DPIIT signs MoU with PhonePe, Shell India to support startups

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with PhonePe and Shell India Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen support for DPIIT-recognised startups and promote innovation across key sectors of the economy. The partnerships are aimed at enhancing access to technology, digital infrastructure, mentorship, market opportunities and industry networks, while fostering a robust, inclusive and self-reliant startup ecosystem in the country. Under its collaboration with DPIIT, PhonePe will provide DPIIT-recognised startups with a range of benefits, including transaction credits through its Payment Gateway, access to the Indus AppStore, dedicated onboarding and support services, and opportunities for enhanced brand visibility. PhonePe will also conduct regular masterclasses and webinars on topics such as fintech, sales, go-to-market strategies and business scaling, enabling startups to strengthen their capabilities and accelerate growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Former ISRO chief S Somanath joins RBI's central board; Anand Mahindra re-appointed for another 4-year term

India core industries record 5.4% growth in July

RailTel Corp rises after bagging Rs 164 cr order from Western Coalfields

NINtec Systems Ltd Falls 2.5%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 2.44%

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Next Story