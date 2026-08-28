Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital launches World's First Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) Centre

At its flagship facility at Alwarpet, Chennai

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, a subsidiary of Dr Agarwals Health Care, has launched the World's First Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) Centre at its flagship facility situated at T.T.K. Road, Alwarpet, Chennai. The Centre will focus on delivering advanced clinical treatments using the Pinhole Pupilloplasty techniquea pioneering procedure developed by Dr. Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the Company, to address complex corneal disorders.