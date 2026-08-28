Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBest selling smartphones 2026Subhash Chandra insolvencyBest Home Loan Rates in AugustHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital launches World's First Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) Centre

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital launches World's First Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) Centre

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At its flagship facility at Alwarpet, Chennai

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, a subsidiary of Dr Agarwals Health Care, has launched the World's First Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) Centre at its flagship facility situated at T.T.K. Road, Alwarpet, Chennai. The Centre will focus on delivering advanced clinical treatments using the Pinhole Pupilloplasty techniquea pioneering procedure developed by Dr. Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the Company, to address complex corneal disorders.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yatharth Hospital jumps on reports Aster, Advent eye controlling stake

GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 0.84%

Federal Bank Ltd Surges 3.17%

Indices drift higher; market breadth positive

Acutaas' step-down subsidiary inaugurates semiconductor chemicals plant at Gongju

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Next Story