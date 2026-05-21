Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 1.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 120.01 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 1.56% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 120.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.27% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 470.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 397.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.