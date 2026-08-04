Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 142.97 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 35.46% to Rs 23.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.142.97116.9230.2631.7642.4533.7730.9623.1923.3817.26

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