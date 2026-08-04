Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 142.97 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 35.46% to Rs 23.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales142.97116.92 22 OPM %30.2631.76 -PBDT42.4533.77 26 PBT30.9623.19 34 NP23.3817.26 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Foseco Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 78.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Park Medi World consolidated net profit rises 42.31% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Next Story