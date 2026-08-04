Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 142.97 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 35.46% to Rs 23.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales142.97116.92 22 OPM %30.2631.76 -PBDT42.4533.77 26 PBT30.9623.19 34 NP23.3817.26 35
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