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Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 21.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 564.11 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 21.92% to Rs 39.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 564.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 460.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.59% to Rs 133.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 2080.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1711.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales564.11460.22 23 2080.081711.00 22 OPM %28.6228.46 -27.3826.67 - PBDT151.97121.41 25 523.55393.61 33 PBT75.2961.02 23 247.31162.87 52 NP39.7132.57 22 133.1983.46 60

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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