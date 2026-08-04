Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 50.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.97% to Rs 614.02 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 50.52% to Rs 45.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 614.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 487.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales614.02487.42 26 OPM %27.7526.23 -PBDT153.45116.55 32 PBT75.1453.60 40 NP45.2330.05 51
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