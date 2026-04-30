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Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 15.18% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 702.70 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 15.18% to Rs 131.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 702.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.63% to Rs 504.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 487.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 2762.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2461.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales702.70602.60 17 2762.902461.40 12 OPM %26.5828.05 -28.3228.26 - PBDT204.70189.80 8 861.00766.60 12 PBT160.10153.40 4 699.20624.70 12 NP131.30154.80 -15 504.80487.10 4

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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