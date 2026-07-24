Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 28.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 797.70 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 28.02% to Rs 169.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 797.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 669.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.797.70669.8031.0328.71273.10215.70228.70181.10169.50132.40

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