Dr. Lal PathLabs surged 17.87% to Rs 1,612.60 after the diagnostics major reported quarterly performance.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 132 crore in Q4 FY26, down 15.1% YoY. Revenue rose 16.6% YoY to Rs 703 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 187 crore in Q4 FY26, up 10.5% YoY, while EBITDA margin came in at 26.6%, compared to 28.1% in the year-ago period, indicating some margin compression.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 160 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.2% YoY.

On the cost front, material expenses rose 14.4% YoY to Rs 135 crore, employee benefit expenses increased 18.3% YoY to Rs 129 crore, while other expenses were up 17.1% YoY at Rs 151 crore during the quarter, reflecting continued investments in operations.

For the full year FY26, net profit rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 510 crore, while revenue increased 12.2% YoY to Rs 2,763 crore. EBITDA grew 8.2% YoY to Rs 752 crore, though margin moderated to 27.2% from 28.3% in the previous year. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share (40% on face value of Rs 10) for FY26. On the strategic front, the company's board approved the acquisition of 100% stake in Shahbazkers Diagnostic Centre, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary. It also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, marking its intent to expand internationally.