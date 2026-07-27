Dr. Lal PathLabs spurts after Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY; extends rally to second day

Dr. Lal PathLabs surged 5.97% to Rs 1,864.20, extending gains for the second consecutive session after reporting strong Q1 FY27 earnings.

Shares of Dr. Lal PathLabs rose 4.27% on Friday, 24 July 2026, after the company reported its Q1 FY27 results. With today's gain, the stock has advanced 10.50% over two trading sessions. It has climbed 31.67% over the last three months and 21.19% over the past one year.

The company's consolidated profit after tax increased 27.2% YoY to Rs 170 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 19.1% YoY to Rs 798 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

EBITDA increased 28.7% YoY to Rs 247 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded 230 basis points YoY to 31.0%. Profit before tax stood at Rs 229 crore in Q1 FY27, up 26.3% YoY. Material consumed increased 17.8% YoY to Rs 152 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 7.3% YoY to Rs 133 crore. Fees paid to collection centres increased 20.8% YoY to Rs 116 crore, while other expenses rose 16.3% YoY to Rs 150 crore. Operationally, the company served 8.2 million patients, up 8.2% YoY, while samples processed increased 10.7% YoY to 25.9 million. SwasthFit contributed 27% of revenue during the quarter, unchanged from a year ago.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY27. The record date for the dividend is 30 July 2026. During the quarter, the company acquired an 80% equity stake in Sunshine Healthcare Limited, Ghana, a diagnostics business, for a consideration not exceeding GHS 45.6 million. It also acquired a 30% equity stake in Neuome Technologies, a company engaged in sample preservation and biobanking solutions, for a consideration not exceeding Rs 3.5 crore. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 1,693 crore as of 30 June 2026. Dr Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. As on 31 March 2026 the company has 312 clinical laboratories (including National Reference Lab at Delhi, Regional Reference Lab at Kolkata, Bangalore & Mumbai), 7,727 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 13,935 Pick-up Points (PUPs).