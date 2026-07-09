Dr Reddy's Lab drops after quality issue delays semaglutide supplies

Dr Reddy's Laboratories tumbled 6.29% to Rs 1,263.90 after the company said commercial supplies of certain batches of its semaglutide product will be delayed following a quality-related issue involving the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

Semaglutide is widely used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The company said certain batches of semaglutide were found to be out of specification due to an issue associated with the API used in the product. It is currently investigating the root cause and taking appropriate corrective measures to ensure product quality.

Dr Reddy's clarified that the issue has no impact on patient safety or the product's existing global regulatory filings. The company added that it remains committed to ensuring reliable global supplies of the metabolic therapy.