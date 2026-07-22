Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 68.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 8070.50 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 68.67% to Rs 444.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1418.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 8070.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8545.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8070.508545.2010.6525.441089.902381.10553.301905.00444.301418.10

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