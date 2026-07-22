Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 68.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 68.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 8070.50 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 68.67% to Rs 444.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1418.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 8070.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8545.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8070.508545.20 -6 OPM %10.6525.44 -PBDT1089.902381.10 -54 PBT553.301905.00 -71 NP444.301418.10 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Magnus Steel & Infra standalone net profit rises 487.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Eternal consolidated net profit rises 268.00% in the June 2026 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 189.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Innovision secures Rs 98-crore toll collection contract from NHAI

Nifty July futures trade at discount

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story