Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 2.34% to Rs 1,382.20 on Monday, extending gains for the sixth consecutive session.

The stock has advanced 9.05% over six trading sessions. It has gained 7.92% in the last three months and 6.33% over the past year.

On 25 June 2026, the drug maker informed the exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had completed a Pre-License Inspection (PLI) at its biologics manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted between 16 June 2026 and 25 June 2026.

Following the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with seven observations. Dr. Reddy's said it will respond to the observations within the stipulated timeline.