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Dr. Reddy's launches generic Semaglutide Injection in Canada

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of its generic Semaglutide Injection in Canada. Dr. Reddy's is among the first companies to introduce a generic Semaglutide Injection in the Canadian market, following the Notice of Compliance (NOC) received from Health Canada on 28 April 2026. Canada is the first G7 country to grant market authorization for Semaglutide Injection. The launch demonstrates Dr. Reddy's readiness to ensure patient access following approval.

In Canada, Dr. Reddy's Semaglutide Injection is indicated for the once-weekly treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, to improve glycemic control in combination with diet and exercise. It is supplied as a sterile solution for subcutaneous injection in a pre-filled pen, available in 2 mg/pen and 4 mg/pen strengths, each delivering Semaglutide at a concentration of 1.34 mg/ml. The 2 mg/pen is designed to deliver 0.25 mg or 0.5 mg doses, while the 4 mg/pen delivers 1 mg doses per injection.

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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