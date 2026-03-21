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Dr. Reddy's launches injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda

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Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of its injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda, marking an important step in expanding access to advanced GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapy for the management of type 2 diabetes in India.

Dr. Reddy's has been the first Indian company to receive Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for generic semaglutide. This launch underscores the company's Day-1 entry into the segment upon patent expiry, demonstrating its readiness to serve unmet patient needs in India.

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