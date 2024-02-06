Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.39%, Gains for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.39%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6179.2, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.16% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% gain in NIFTY and a 51.23% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6179.2, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 7.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18292.95, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6204, up 1.52% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 39.16% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% gain in NIFTY and a 51.23% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 25.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

