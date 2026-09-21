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Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.99%, gains for third straight session

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Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1208.6, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.13% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% fall in NIFTY and a 20.91% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1208.6, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 1.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26710.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1205.2, up 1.8% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down 7.13% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% fall in NIFTY and a 20.91% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 147.31 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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