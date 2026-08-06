DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 27.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.83% to Rs 23.38 croreNet profit of DRC Systems India rose 27.82% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.83% to Rs 23.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.3818.29 28 OPM %27.4234.94 -PBDT7.526.48 16 PBT5.834.89 19 NP5.564.35 28
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