Dredging Corporation appoints Jasmeet Singh Bindra as chairman

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) announced that its board has approved the appointment of Jasmeet Singh Bindra, IRTS, as an additional director (promoter, non-executive and non-independent) and chairman of the company.

The appointment became effective from 9 June 2026 and will continue until the next annual general meeting (AGM). The company will seek shareholders' approval for his regular appointment as a non-executive director either at the AGM or through a postal ballot within three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier.

The board also took note of the cessation of Dr M. Angamuthu as director and chairman of the company with effect from 20 May 2026.

The company clarified that Bindra is not related to any director of the company. Jasmeet Singh Bindra is a 1996-batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). He holds a B.Tech in Electronics, an MBA, and a Master's in Public Policy (MPA). During his nearly three-decade-long career, he has held several key positions across Indian Railways and the Government of India, including Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Director (Safety), Director in the Ministry of Coal, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager; Divisional Railway Manager (Ranchi), Executive Director (Gati Shakti/Traffic) at the Railway Board, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, and Principal Chief Operations Manager (Coordination), South East Central Railway.