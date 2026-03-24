Dredging Corporation of India appoints Capt. S. Divakar as MD & CEO

Dredging Corporation of India's board approved the appointment of Capt. S. Divakar as managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) (additional director - executive, non-independent) and key managerial personnel, effective 23 March 2026.

He will hold office as an additional director till the next general meeting, which will be convened within three months, where shareholders approval will be sought for his appointment as a non-independent executive director till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.

Capt. Divakar, currently Chief General Manager and holding additional charge as MD & CEO, has nearly 38 years of experience in dredging operations and management. He began his career with the company in 1987 and has served in both onboard and onshore roles. He holds a Dredge Master Grade-I Certificate of Competency and is also a director at Sethusamudram Corporation.