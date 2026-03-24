Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dredging Corporation of India appoints Capt. S. Divakar as MD & CEO

Dredging Corporation of India appoints Capt. S. Divakar as MD & CEO

Image
Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Dredging Corporation of India's board approved the appointment of Capt. S. Divakar as managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) (additional director - executive, non-independent) and key managerial personnel, effective 23 March 2026.

He will hold office as an additional director till the next general meeting, which will be convened within three months, where shareholders approval will be sought for his appointment as a non-independent executive director till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.

Capt. Divakar, currently Chief General Manager and holding additional charge as MD & CEO, has nearly 38 years of experience in dredging operations and management. He began his career with the company in 1987 and has served in both onboard and onshore roles. He holds a Dredge Master Grade-I Certificate of Competency and is also a director at Sethusamudram Corporation.

Dredging Corporation of India is engaged in providing integrated dredging services to ports, the Indian Navy, and other maritime organizations in India.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 24.63 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 16.06 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 276.08 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India rose 0.90% to Rs 833.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzlon Group bags 100 MW wind energy project from GAIL (India)

ACME Solar Holdings gains after commissioning 155 MW BESS capacity in Rajasthan

G R Infraprojects bags Rs 2,440 crore NHAI highway project in Bihar

Indices open higher on positive global cues; breadth strong

BLUECLOUDS receives order from Central Electronics

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story