DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.14% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.14% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.112.718.5315.500.200.460.130.390.100.30

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