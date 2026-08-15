DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.14% to Rs 2.11 croreNet profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.14% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.112.71 -22 OPM %8.5315.50 -PBDT0.200.46 -57 PBT0.130.39 -67 NP0.100.30 -67
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