DSP Finance Pvt consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.24% to Rs 144.98 crore

Net profit of DSP Finance Pvt declined 28.36% to Rs 38.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.24% to Rs 144.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.144.9895.2385.0782.6752.7272.6452.1972.3138.4853.71

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