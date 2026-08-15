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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DSP Finance Pvt consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the June 2026 quarter

DSP Finance Pvt consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 52.24% to Rs 144.98 crore

Net profit of DSP Finance Pvt declined 28.36% to Rs 38.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.24% to Rs 144.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales144.9895.23 52 OPM %85.0782.67 -PBDT52.7272.64 -27 PBT52.1972.31 -28 NP38.4853.71 -28

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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