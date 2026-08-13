Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit declines 30.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.00% to Rs 104.42 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies declined 30.67% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 104.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.104.42112.285.226.443.614.943.284.612.173.13

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