Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit declines 30.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.00% to Rs 104.42 croreNet profit of Ducon Infratechnologies declined 30.67% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 104.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales104.42112.28 -7 OPM %5.226.44 -PBDT3.614.94 -27 PBT3.284.61 -29 NP2.173.13 -31
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