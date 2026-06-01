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Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit declines 48.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 15.50% to Rs 100.24 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies declined 48.75% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 100.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.97% to Rs 10.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.93% to Rs 419.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 450.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.24118.63 -16 419.40450.63 -7 OPM %5.697.50 -6.326.98 - PBDT3.365.51 -39 17.6920.66 -14 PBT3.024.87 -38 16.3619.38 -16 NP1.853.61 -49 10.9813.55 -19

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

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