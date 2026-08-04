Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.04% to Rs 22.16 croreNet profit of Duncan Engineering declined 25.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.04% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.1618.01 23 OPM %5.019.00 -PBDT1.922.32 -17 PBT1.201.63 -26 NP0.931.24 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content