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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.04% to Rs 22.16 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 25.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.04% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.1618.01 23 OPM %5.019.00 -PBDT1.922.32 -17 PBT1.201.63 -26 NP0.931.24 -25

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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