Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.04% to Rs 22.16 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 25.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.04% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.1618.015.019.001.922.321.201.630.931.24

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