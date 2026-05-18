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Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 5.60% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 24.82 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 5.60% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.72% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 80.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.8220.54 21 80.6784.71 -5 OPM %9.758.57 -9.148.58 - PBDT2.432.06 18 9.279.14 1 PBT1.741.38 26 6.536.75 -3 NP1.181.25 -6 4.865.21 -7

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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