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Duropack standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 10.57 crore

Net profit of Duropack rose 188.24% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.92% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 39.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.579.09 16 39.8632.83 21 OPM %8.519.13 -9.719.72 - PBDT0.940.75 25 3.934.42 -11 PBT0.570.24 138 2.583.13 -18 NP0.490.17 188 1.852.40 -23

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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