Duropack standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.48% to Rs 11.37 croreNet profit of Duropack rose 62.50% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.48% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.378.27 37 OPM %10.119.55 -PBDT1.170.80 46 PBT0.790.51 55 NP0.650.40 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content