Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 60.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.49% to Rs 99.61 croreNet profit of Duroply Industries declined 60.65% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 99.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales99.6193.54 6 OPM %4.415.53 -PBDT2.833.21 -12 PBT1.041.89 -45 NP0.611.55 -61
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