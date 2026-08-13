Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 60.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.49% to Rs 99.61 crore

Net profit of Duroply Industries declined 60.65% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 99.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.99.6193.544.415.532.833.211.041.890.611.55

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