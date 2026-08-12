Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 19.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 27.34 croreNet profit of Dutron Polymers declined 19.54% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 27.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.3426.94 1 OPM %4.024.97 -PBDT1.131.34 -16 PBT0.901.11 -19 NP0.700.87 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content