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Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 36.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 23.02 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers rose 36.11% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.74% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.65% to Rs 91.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.0223.64 -3 91.91104.03 -12 OPM %3.822.28 -4.704.49 - PBDT0.930.66 41 4.434.68 -5 PBT0.700.39 79 3.503.54 -1 NP0.490.36 36 2.702.72 -1

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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