Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 36.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 23.02 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers rose 36.11% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.74% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.65% to Rs 91.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.