Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.68% to Rs 358.13 crore

Net Loss of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reported to Rs 25.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 358.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 405.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.358.13405.47-7.180.97-26.75-0.97-34.38-13.03-25.73-9.38

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