Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 23.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.28% to Rs 425.43 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 23.92% to Rs 57.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.28% to Rs 425.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 458.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.13% to Rs 30.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 1401.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1358.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.