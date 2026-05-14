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Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 23.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 7.28% to Rs 425.43 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 23.92% to Rs 57.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.28% to Rs 425.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 458.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.13% to Rs 30.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 1401.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1358.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales425.43458.85 -7 1401.941358.88 3 OPM %20.3523.31 -6.208.35 - PBDT81.6999.52 -18 79.27101.40 -22 PBT81.7087.63 -7 42.5352.47 -19 NP57.4146.33 24 30.8423.34 32

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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