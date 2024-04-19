Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY Futures Loses Momentum But Stays Firmly Around 106 Mark Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

DXY Futures Loses Momentum But Stays Firmly Around 106 Mark Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index futures hover around 106 mark on Friday even though the currency continues to find stiff resistance above the level despite hawkish comments from FOMC members. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari reportedly called for patience on rate reductions, saying the first move may not take place until next year. New York Fed President John Williams also embraced the "no rush" on rate cuts view set in February by Fed Governor Christopher Waller and since echoed by many of his colleagues. US 10-year benchmark treasury yields stay elevated at 4.55%. Meanwhile, escalating tensions in Middle East is also limiting downside for the greenback and supporting the safe haven currency. Currently, the dollar index futures are quoting at 106.01, up marginally on the day. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading slightly lower at $1.0664 and $1.2425 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Dollar Index Takes Charge Above 104 Mark

INR Near One Month High Against US Dollar

Australian Dollar Depreciates After RBA Decision

Euro Retreats From 3-Week High Against Dollar; Set For Weekly Gain

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

ITC arm inks pact to acquire 100% stake in Blazeclan Technologies

Indices trade with modest cuts; realty shares down for 5th day

Mahindra Lifespace records sales of Rs 350 crore at new Bengaluru-based project

Infosys Q4 PAT climbs 30% QoQ; revises FY25 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

Man Industries receives approval of Shell Global for coating for steel pipeline

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story