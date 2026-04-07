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DXY holds near 100 mark amid escalating tensions ahead of Trump deadline

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Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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The dollar index is holding near 100 mark on Tuesday on safe haven demand amid heightened fears surrounding Trumps ultimatum to Iran. Trump warned he would target Iranian power plants and bridges if his conditions are not met by Tuesday 8 p.m. Eastern Time, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trumps statement ruled out any possibility of a ceasefire and signaled escalation of tensions between the two countries. Further war-led destruction could lead to a more severe surge in energy prices that would revive inflationary pressures and force central banks to push up interest rates. Dollar is gaining appetite ahead of Tuesday deadline and is currently quoting at 99.63. Traders are now looking ahead to the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes for clearer guidance on the central banks policy trajectory.

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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