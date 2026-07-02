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DXY holds steady around 101 mark; investors brace for US jobs report

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Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
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The dollar index is holding steady on Thursday with all focus on June jobs report for fresh insights into labor market conditions and greater clarity on the Federal Reserves policy outlook. Data released on Wednesday showed private-sector hiring in the US slowed more than expected last month. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 101.08, down marginally on the day. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh firmly reiterated the central bank's absolute commitment to its 2% inflation target and maintained strict political independence during his speech at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum although he declined to give any signal as to what the central bank may do at its meeting later this month.

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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