Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY lingers under 98 mark amid increasing prospects of truce between US and Iran

DXY lingers under 98 mark amid increasing prospects of truce between US and Iran

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The dollar index continues to linger under 98 mark for the second consecutive day as safe haven demand wanes amid improving prospects of a near term peace deal between US and Iran. Optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran agreement triggered a sharp drop in oil prices, easing inflation concerns, and reducing expectations for a prolonged hawkish Fed. Media reports indicate that the US submitted a one-page memorandum of understanding to Iran that would gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease the American blockade on Iranian ports. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is remaining steady after posting nearly 0.5% losses in the previous day and trading around 97.98 during the Asian hours on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Craftsman Automation zooms as Q4 PAT jumps 74% YoY to Rs 116 cr

Brigade Enterprises slips as Q4 PAT slides 41% YoY to Rs 145 cr

Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank soars 2.35%, Gains for third straight session

REC Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for third straight session

First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story