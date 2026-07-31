DXY reclaims 100 mark but set for weekly slide of around 1.2%

Dollar index is trying to stabilize near a six week low and reclaimed back 100 mark after the currency basket slumped overnight by nearly 1% amid suspected Japanese currency intervention to support the yen. DXY was also pressured by the Federal Reserves cautious policy stance as Fed kept interest rates unchanged in its FOMC meet despite mounting inflationary risks arising from renewed hostilities in the Middle East. After having slumped close to 164 yen per US dollar, its weakest levels since 1986, the Japanese currency suddenly skyrocketed by over 3% to the 157 range following suspected dollar-selling interventions. However, following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to hold interest rates steady at 1%, the yen gave back a part of sharp gains and steadied around 160.70 mark. The DXY is currently trading around 100 mark, recovering from previous day losses but set for a weekly decline of around 1.2%.

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