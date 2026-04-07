Dynacons Systems gains on bagging Rs 25-cr ERP contract from J&K Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallied 5.50% to Rs 930 after it has bagged a Rs 25 crore contract from Jammu & Kashmir Bank for the design, implementation, and support of a centralized, enterprise-wide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform.

The project aims to modernize and integrate the banks core financial and operational processes.

The scope of work includes standardizing and automating business operations, ensuring a single source of truth for organizational data, strengthening decision-making with real-time reporting and analytics, adhering to statutory and regulatory requirements, and supporting future growth through a scalable and flexible system architecture. The project also involves knowledge transfer and capacity building for post-implementation management.