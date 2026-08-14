Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 313.69 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 0.56% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 313.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 328.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales313.69328.85 -5 OPM %12.819.66 -PBDT34.5427.76 24 PBT26.4526.28 1 NP19.7319.62 1
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