Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 93.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 424.81 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 93.04% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 424.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 370.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales424.81370.93 15 OPM %12.9710.19 -PBDT46.0733.82 36 PBT26.3915.33 72 NP20.7910.77 93
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