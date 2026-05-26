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Dynamic Archistructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 97.92% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Dynamic Archistructures reported to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.92% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.43% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.48 -98 1.615.84 -72 OPM %-41100.00-356.25 --30.4377.91 - PBDT-4.11-1.71 -140 -0.494.55 PL PBT-4.12-1.71 -141 -0.504.54 PL NP-3.77-2.30 -64 -0.873.12 PL

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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