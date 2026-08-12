Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 46.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.20% to Rs 7.26 croreNet profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 46.10% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.20% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.265.00 45 OPM %96.5695.20 -PBDT7.054.76 48 PBT7.044.76 48 NP5.994.10 46
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