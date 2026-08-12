Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 46.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.20% to Rs 7.26 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 46.10% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.20% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.265.0096.5695.207.054.767.044.765.994.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News