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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 46.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 46.10% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 45.20% to Rs 7.26 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 46.10% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.20% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.265.00 45 OPM %96.5695.20 -PBDT7.054.76 48 PBT7.044.76 48 NP5.994.10 46

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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