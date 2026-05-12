Dynamic Cables reported a 2.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 24.17 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 23.56 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 7.33% YoY to Rs 355.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses during the quarter rose 7.35% YoY to Rs 324.11 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 289.55 crore, up 17.09% YoY, while employee benefit expenses declined 9.67% to Rs 11.57 crore.

Profit before tax increased 5.31% to Rs 32.31 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 30.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full year FY26, the companys consolidated net profit surged 30.26% to Rs 84.44 crore, while revenue from operations rose 16.81% to Rs 1,197.82 crore compared with FY25.