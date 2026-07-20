Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 37.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.22% to Rs 349.10 croreNet profit of Dynamic Cables rose 37.01% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.22% to Rs 349.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 262.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales349.10262.04 33 OPM %10.8910.28 -PBDT36.3227.02 34 PBT33.4624.37 37 NP24.9518.21 37
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