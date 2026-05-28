Dynamic Industries standalone net profit declines 7.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.69% to Rs 17.33 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Industries declined 7.46% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.69% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.47% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 71.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.