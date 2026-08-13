Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.33% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.380.24 58 OPM %60.5366.67 -PBDT0.240.16 50 PBT0.220.16 38 NP0.160.12 33
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