Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.33% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.380.2460.5366.670.240.160.220.160.160.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News