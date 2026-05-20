Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit rises 3600.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit rises 3600.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services rose 3600.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 316.67% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.230.23 0 0.810.78 4 OPM %165.2243.48 -76.5426.92 - PBDT0.380.05 660 0.560.16 250 PBT0.380.05 660 0.560.16 250 NP0.370.01 3600 0.500.12 317

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bosch Home Comfort India standalone net profit declines 27.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: BPCL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Trident, Borosil, Karnataka Bank

GIFT Nifty suggests lower opening for equities as as Treasury yields climb

Airfloa Rail Technology wins Rs 3-cr ICF Chennai Order

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story