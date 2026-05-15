Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 296.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net profit of Dynavision rose 296.19% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.77% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 13.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.