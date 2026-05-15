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Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 296.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net profit of Dynavision rose 296.19% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.77% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 13.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.483.43 1 13.5413.17 3 OPM %85.3484.55 -75.6378.21 - PBDT2.872.73 5 10.099.53 6 PBT2.322.18 6 7.847.32 7 NP4.161.05 296 8.094.94 64

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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